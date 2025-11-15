Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1,993.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises 0.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 693,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,632,000 after buying an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

