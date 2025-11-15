Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 6.8% increase from Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally.

