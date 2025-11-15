Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 28.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 178.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

ECC stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.33%.The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

