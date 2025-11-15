Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRRO. William Blair downgraded Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Korro Bio Trading Down 6.6%

Korro Bio stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.94.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 1,199.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 148,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Korro Bio by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Korro Bio by 185.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

