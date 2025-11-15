NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

NVDA stock opened at $190.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

