Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.23 on January 15th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 37.6% increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Stantec Stock Up 1.2%

Stantec stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. Stantec has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $114.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

