Putnam Mun Oppo (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 28th

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Putnam Mun Oppo Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of PMO opened at $10.41 on Friday. Putnam Mun Oppo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.
