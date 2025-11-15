Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 8,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

