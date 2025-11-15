iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Position Increased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,298,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $337.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

