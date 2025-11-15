Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 6.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 1.39% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $33,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

