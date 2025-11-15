NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Announces Earnings Results

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

NextNRG Stock Up 4.5%

NXXT stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.57. NextNRG has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Insider Transactions at NextNRG

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,254,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,674,681. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Avishai Vaknin sold 15,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $31,173.09. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,900.04. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,035,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,700. Company insiders own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextNRG in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNRG by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 595,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextNRG by 2,274.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 301,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextNRG by 94.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NextNRG during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXXT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextNRG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextNRG to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NextNRG in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextNRG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

