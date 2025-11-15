Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

