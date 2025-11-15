New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016,546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,793,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

