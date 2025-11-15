SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 267,985 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1,081.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of NetApp worth $31,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $2,338,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

