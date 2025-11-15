SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 286,543 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 442.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,543 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $32,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after buying an additional 8,126,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $162,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after purchasing an additional 590,909 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,631,000 after purchasing an additional 542,173 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

