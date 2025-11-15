SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Shares Purchased by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 73,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

