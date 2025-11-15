Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,090,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Shares of AVGO opened at $342.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

