Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5,144.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Affirm worth $27,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 1,137.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,016 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Affirm by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after purchasing an additional 722,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $27,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,773,000. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

