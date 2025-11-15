SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,895,873 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6,092.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of Vipshop worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,294 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 12,654.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,151,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,009,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

