Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 11,289.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.01% of Atour Lifestyle worth $45,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leading Securities Co Ltd increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

ATAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $39.25 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

