SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1,622.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of CDW worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,746,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,767,000 after buying an additional 72,550 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,695,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,311,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,471,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,157,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

