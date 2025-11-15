iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $48,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 937,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $179,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

FXI opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.