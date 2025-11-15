Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Stock Holdings Lifted by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 26.8% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $58,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CGGR opened at $43.11 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.