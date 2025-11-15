RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,021,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,683 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.40% of RB Global worth $1,064,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RB Global by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah Stein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

