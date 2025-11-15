iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,436 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $127,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $209.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

