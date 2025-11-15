Cetera Investment Advisers Has $109.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $109,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

JNJ stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $197.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

