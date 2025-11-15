Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock worth $6,448,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

