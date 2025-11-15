Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,794,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

