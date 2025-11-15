Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,670,590 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,670,590 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.97% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $1,466,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

