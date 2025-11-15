Analyzing Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Wabash National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Wabash National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Yuchai International and Wabash National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wabash National 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

Wabash National has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Wabash National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wabash National is more favorable than China Yuchai International.

This table compares China Yuchai International and Wabash National”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $22.63 billion 0.06 $45.03 million N/A N/A Wabash National $1.64 billion 0.19 -$284.07 million $6.08 1.25

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Wabash National.

Volatility & Risk

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabash National has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Wabash National pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Yuchai International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and Wabash National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A Wabash National -6.38% -7.91% -1.65%

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Wabash National on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The Yuchai segment manufactures on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications. The HLGE is engaged in hospitality and property development activities. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines; natural gas engines, methanol combustion engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also offers maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

