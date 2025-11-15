Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$329.95 million for the quarter.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TSE DSV opened at C$6.65 on Friday. Discovery Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -267.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discovery Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,221,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,582,680. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Eric Sprott sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,221,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,582,680. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 5,500,000 shares of company stock worth $27,260,000 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.