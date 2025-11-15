Olympiad Research LP Purchases 5,617 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $111,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 170.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Max R. Rangel bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

