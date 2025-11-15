Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) & Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Critical Survey

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Designs has a beta of -2.99, meaning that its stock price is 399% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovative Designs and Hanesbrands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Designs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hanesbrands 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Hanesbrands has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Given Hanesbrands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Innovative Designs.

This table compares Innovative Designs and Hanesbrands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Designs $1.38 million 6.10 $100,000.00 $0.03 7.28 Hanesbrands $3.51 billion 0.67 -$320.43 million $0.92 7.23

Innovative Designs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanesbrands. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Designs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Innovative Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Designs and Hanesbrands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Designs 18.54% 29.89% 26.00% Hanesbrands 9.34% 129.43% 5.60%

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Innovative Designs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Designs, Inc. engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through website. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.