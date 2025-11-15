Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Lessened by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $384,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

