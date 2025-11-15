Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Issues Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$43.80 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 10.7%

TSE BRAG opened at C$3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of C$2.77 and a 12 month high of C$8.68.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is an iGaming content and turnkey technology solutions provider serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and cutting-edge technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing and passionately crafted casino game titles using the latest in data-driven insights from in-house brands including Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic.

