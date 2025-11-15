Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 81,502 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of Dollar Tree worth $515,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.