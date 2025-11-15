OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

