US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.906-3.969 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.4 billion-$40.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.6 billion.

Shares of USFD opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. US Foods has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

