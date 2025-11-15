Geode Capital Management LLC Has $501.87 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,261,518 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Citizens Financial Group worth $501,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CFG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

