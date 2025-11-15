OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,024 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 49,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,879,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.48 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 16.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

