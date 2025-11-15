Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Holdings Lifted by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 452,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

