Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 8,011 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after buying an additional 931,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after buying an additional 1,988,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.94 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

