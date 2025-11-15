Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 3,221 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.7% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

