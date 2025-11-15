DA Davidson Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $104.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.3%

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

