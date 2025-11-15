Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $9.02 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AS. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

