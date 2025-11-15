Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Equities researchers at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,379 shares of company stock worth $2,667,365. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 73,595 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 222,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,825,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 162,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,462.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 230,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

