SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 69,085 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,085 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $70,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.8%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average is $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

