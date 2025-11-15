Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $6.05 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $73,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MLM stock opened at $596.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $665.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

