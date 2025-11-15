47,366 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 93.7% during the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3%

CTVA opened at $65.98 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

