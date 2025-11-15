Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Primo Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Primo Brands worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 9,613.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Brands by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,656,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,344 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $115,081,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,107,000 after buying an additional 2,284,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.Primo Brands’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

In other news, CFO David W. Hass acquired 15,910 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $249,946.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,143.95. The trade was a 32.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Cramer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,396.26. This represents a 39.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 203,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,674. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

PRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

